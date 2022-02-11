….Guests to be treated to eight-course meal

By Funmi Ajumobi

The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, has announced its plan to host a magnanimous love affair on Valentine weekend, which kicks off from today.

According to the General Manager of the iconic upper scale luxury hotel, Mr. Ahmed Raza, guests can take advantage of the special accommodation rates exclusively for this weekend, saying the erotic voyage is the culmination of a strong partnership the hotel enjoys with some of the world’s leading brands to have an unforgettable Valentine weekend experience.

Raza added that there will be a live band performance to add romantic flavour and spice to the evening, as guests enjoy the cool Harmattan breeze by the Surface or and Voyage Restaurant.

“An expansive and mouth-watering menu has been intimately curated by the internationally acclaimed Chef Jade, which is an 8-course meal featuring a fusion of local and international dishes, serenaded by DJ Price, which will include a meal and a glass of sparkling wine.

READ ALSO: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/nigeria-remains-our-key-market-radisson-group/

“As a build up to Valentine’s day, there will be a Karaoke Night love edition on Sunday, where the best love song rendition will win a complimentary night on Monday. A surprise Valentine treat in the rooms await the room occupants, as they continue to build memorable moments at the Blu.

“The much-celebrated Mom & I Beauty Spa at the hotel is onboard on this promotion, and offering irresistible treatment packages amounting to almost 20 per cent off the normal treatment rate,” Raza noted.

According to him, the icing on the cake is that, the hotel partners are offering several prizes on the night for just being at the Blu on the romantic evening, as he advised that this year’s Valentine celebration at the Radisson Blu Anchorage is not one to be missed.