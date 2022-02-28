Police recover explosive device in Kaduna beer joint

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The police in Kaduna recovered an object suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) kept in a Kaduna beer parlour near the Kaduna -Abuja highway.

Journalists gathered that at the time the suspected object was found, many football fans were watching the match between Liverpool and Chelsea football clubs in the beer parlour at about 9 pm on Sunday.

“When the owner of the beer parlour sighted the suspected object that evening, he moved it to a nearby motor mechanic workshop,” a local said.

” But security man attached to the workshop moved the object farther away to the back of the workshop.

“On Monday, the owner of the beer parlour, called the attention of the police who came with bomb-detecting experts and neutralised the object and moved it away to their office”

“I saw the object wrapped in a black bag with a battery connected to it, the kind of battery motorcycle uses. But this morning being Monday, the Kaduna State Commissioner of police came with some of his men who are bomb experts and removed the object,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa had visited the scene of the incidence.

Together with the Garrison Commander, Aruwan advised the owner of the beer parlour to scale up personal security in the area.

He said the State government would continue to beef up security in Kaduna State.

Owner of the beer parlour, Mr. Larry Nuhu said that, “What happened yesterday (Sunday evening) at 9.30 or thereabout was that one of my staff rushed to call me and told me that one man came with a bag and suddenly he dropped the bag in the beer parlour and left.”

“It was a black bag and it was opened and I peeped inside and I saw cables there, negative and positive. Thank God I have knowledge of science. So I noticed that it must be something dangerous, though positive and negative were not connected. “

“Another thought came into me to move the object from where customers were staying because it might be timed to cause serious damage. But I decided to move it away so that the damage could be minimal if at it is timed. I took the risk and threw the bag far from the scene. So this morning I called the JTF who in turn invited the police.

“The bomb experts came and identified it, it was a bomb. They combed the area and told me it was now safe. The Commissioner of police later came and gave me the advice to beef up local security in the area. He also advised that we should not allow anybody with bag to enter the place.

“I can estimate that over 70 to 80 people were watching the football match. This is because people were already leaving because the match had come to an end. So some people had earlier left the place.”

Recall that there was an explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on Sunday night at Kabala West area of Kaduna South Local Government Area.

Vanguard News Nigeria