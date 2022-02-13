By James Ogunnaike

Men of Ogun State Police Command in the early hours of yesterday arrested 43-year-old Kehinde Oladimeji and his wife, Adejumoke Raji, for allegedly being in possession of fresh human parts.

The couple, according to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, are residents of No.72 MKO Abiola Way, Leme, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, “The couple were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by Chief Moshood Ogunwolu, the Baale of Leme community, that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju who is a co-tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odour coming out from the room of the suspects”.

He added that upon the complaint, the DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, led his detectives to the scene where a search was conducted.

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing different parts of a human being was discovered and the couple were promptly arrested”, Oyeyemi said.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were herbalists and that the human parts comprising of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael who they claimed, resides in Adatan area of Abeokuta.

“All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

“It will be recalled that a dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area at Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago, it is not yet clear whether the parts are that of the found body or not”.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

The CP vowed that anyone who may be directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book.

