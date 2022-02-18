The police command in Ogun says it has arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly being in possession of 24 fake N1,000 notes at Kila Market in Odeda Local Government of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in Abeokuta on Friday that the suspect, names withheld, was arrested on Feb. 14.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by members of the Egbalawa Crops and Fruits Association in the market.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Odeda Division, CSP Femi Olabode, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On searching her bag, fake N1,000 notes, amounting to N24,000, was found with her,” he said.

Oyeyemi said, in a statement, that the suspect allegedly confessed to mix the counterfeit notes with genuine notes to purchase goods.

The spokesman said preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect had been allegedly arrested on many occasions at different markets within Abeokuta.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the case be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria