Sowore

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police in Abuja on Thursday reportedly arrested Activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress over an allegation of fake news peddling.



A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, African Action Congress, Femi Adeyeye, the party under which Sowore ran as a presidential candidate during the 2019 election said that Sowore was arrested “just after stepping out of the Court where the Chairman, party leaders, and members had converged to witness the party’s case against Independent National Electoral Commission and usurpers.”

Sowore is said to have filed an appeal against the ruling of the Federal High Court that declared Leonard Nzenwa the Acting Chairman of the AAC.



Adeyeye said the activist was taken to the former Special Anti Robbery Squad adding that the officers did not give any reason for his arrest.



“We are monitoring these events and we can assure all members that these re-occurring illegalities and attacks won’t be allowed to stand. The specific reason(s) for his arrest remain sketchy at this time.”



It was gathered that the arrest followed a petition titled “A petition against Sahara Reporters Foundation and Mr. Omoyele Sowore for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood publication of news known to be false contrary to section 391, 392, 393, 394, 395, and 418 of the Penal code of Northern Nigeria” by former member House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko through his lawyers Trifold Law & Partners.

The petition signed by Bryan U. Ukaegbu on behalf of the law firm accuses Sowore of several defamatory statements on his news outfit, social media handles aimed at running down their client’s business and political career.



According to the petition the publications were believed to have been done recklessly with no honest belief in the truth of the said words. Stating further that the quoted statements have elicited intense apprehension of an imminent attack on his client.



Meanwhile, Nigeria Police Force operatives at the old Special Anti-Robbery Squad office where Omoyele Sowore is reportedly being kept denied access to his lawyers who were there to see him.



The police officers attached to the gate reportedly told the lawyers, Abubakar Marshal and Inibehe Effiong, who rushed to the facility to vacate the premises saying there was no authorisation for them to see him.



Several calls to the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi to get a response as to why Sowore’s lawyers were not allowed to see him were not answered by the Spokesman.