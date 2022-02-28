Lari Williams

By Sylvester Kwentua

Following a long struggle with illness, veteran Nollywood actor and poet, Lari Williams, has died at the age of 81.

He died on Sunday, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state, Nigeria.

This was revealed in a statement by his family, made available to the media.

Williams was known for his interesting roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

Williams studied Journalism at the London School of Journalism; English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England.

Vanguard News