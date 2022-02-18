By Nwafor Sunday

Oxford University, yesterday got its first Igbo lecturer, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha. Emmanuel is a Sino-Nigeria Relations & Language Experr, Writer and Translations Director.

Reacting to his appointment, Emmanuel via his facebook account shared videos and photos, expressing his happiness, readiness for the job.

His words: “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford.

“Our induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

“This became possible in account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made.

“I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity. I promise to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world.

“First class starts next week Thursday, 3-4pm, on 12 Woodstock Road.”