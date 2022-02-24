By Chinedu Adonu

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has recorded a clean sweep of last Wednesday’s council elections held across the 17 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Enuhu state.

The party also cleared all the 260 available councillorship positions at the poll.

It could be recalled that some unknown gunmen attacked voters at Obeagu in Enugu South Local government and Akpugo in Nkanu West local government, where some vehicles were set ablaze and people taking to their heels to escape the rain of bullets.

Speaking before announcing the results of the election, the chairman of Enugu State Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, Dr. Mike Ajogu , SAN, commended voters for participating in the election.

He said that the election was free and fair, adding that the turnout of voters was impressive.

Following the peaceful conclusion of the exercise, certificate of returns was on Thursday issued to the incoming chairmen.