•Ayu meets NASS caucus

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is investigating and identifying possible fifth columnists within its fold with a view to weeding them out. A source, who is a leader of the party said: “there are fifth columnists within the party.

The problems in the PDP are in the imagination of some people. You will not believe that some of these stories of crisis within the party are planted sometimes by insiders and outsiders. Some have already lost out and all they want to do is that if things don’t work, they will say it was because they were not involved that is why things are not working well in the PDP.

The party is investigating and the possible moles working indirectly for the APC within the party are being isolated.”

Another PDP leader from the South, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, admitted that there were moles within the party but added that leaders of the party were making efforts to close ranks.

Meanwhile, strong indications emerged during the week that PDP leaders are closing ranks ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard was reliably informed by a source that PDP governors and leaders are making moves to put aside their ego and differences and work for the party’s success in 2023.

In Abuja, on Thursday, the National Chairman of the party. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, held a closed door meeting with the National Assembly caucus of the party.

In attendance were members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, including Ambassador Arapaja, Deputy National Chairman, South; Senator Anyawu, National Secretary, and others.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that the discussions were frank but positive and represented another step by the leadership of the party to get members working as a united block.

According to the source, “the PDP governors and party leaders are not fighting. There is no crisis. Leaders of the party are just playing mind games. What everybody is doing is to see how they can maximize their benefits because like you know, the party has not decided which zone will produce the presidency. Nobody has agreed on that”.

On steps taken by the PDP leaders and governors to close ranks ahead of the general elections, he said: “We are closing ranks by constantly holding meetings. We are also making sure we don’t fall into bobby traps of the past. Even Jesus Christ had a mole in Judas Iscariot. There is nowhere you won’t find moles but the good thing is that we are closing ranks.” Also speaking, a former member of the National Working Committee supported the claim that there were moles in the PDP.

The former NWC member said: “Of course there are moles, you cannot rule that out. Some are doing it for money; some do it for politics because that is where they feed from.”

