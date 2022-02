.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its North-West Zonal Congress earlier slated for Saturday, Feb. 12.

The party in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja on Friday, said that a new date would be communicated in due course.

It urged all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) all aspirants, delegates and critical stakeholders to note accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria