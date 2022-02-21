By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Julius Takeme, has appointed Vanguard reporter, Chancel Bomadi Sunday, as his Special Assistant on Media.

Takeme in a statement issued from his office in Warri, weekend, noted that the newly appointed media aid is a capable hand that would project activities of his office and the PDP, not just at the Senatorial District but the state in general.

“I hereby appointed Chancel Bomadi Sunday as my Special Assistant on Media with effect from today, 19th February, 2023.

“As a vibrant reporter with the reputable Vanguard Newspapers, I believe in your capacity and capability to man this office to propagate the exploits of our party, not just in Delta South Senatorial District, but Delta State at large”, the statement reads in part.