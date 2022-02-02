By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Pharmacists council of Nigeria,PCN,has pegged March 31,2022,as deadline for registration and renewal of premises licenses of practicing pharmacists in the country.

The Registrar of PCN,Dr Elijah Mohammed,in a statement, Tuesday,advised practicing pharmacists to renew their licences for the year 2022 early, “as fines for late registration/renewal would be applied after March 31, 2022.”

Mohammed,who noted that “Pharmacists Council of Nigeria has since commenced regulatory activities for the year and with great enthusiasm”, added that the council looks “forward to delivering quality regulatory services in fulfilment of our vision and mission.”

“As you may all be aware, the processing of applications for registration and issuance of 2022 Pharmacists and premises licences is in progress. Pharmacists are therefore, advised to renew their licences for the year 2022 early, as fines for late registration/renewal would be applied after March 31, 2022,”the statement read.

According to him,”In the month of January 2022, a total of 176 fresh pharmacy graduates from Faculty of Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Jos and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, were inducted into the Pharmacy profession.”

The statement read further:”Re-accreditation visit was paid to the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State as well as the Faculty of Pharmacy University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State in the month under review. Furthermore, an advisory visit was also paid to the David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State.

“The First Cycle of the Pre-Registration Examination for Pharmacists (PEP) has been scheduled to hold on March 19, 2022. Candidates who wish to register for the examination are advised to make use of the PEP portal (pcnmcpd.com/pep) for such on or before March 7, 2022.

“Similarly, the First Cycle of the Foreign Pharmacists Graduate Orientation Programme (FPGOP) has been scheduled to hold from April 24 – June 5, 2022 at Kaduna State University, Kaduna (Northern Centre) and University of Lagos (Southern Centre).

“Prospective participants are hereby advised to visit the PCN State or Zonal Office nearest to them for submission of applications and relevant documents. Candidates are advised to note that registration closes on April 11, 2022.

“While, late registration and submission of documents may be allowed from April 12 – 17, 2022 but will attract a fine of 10% of the total fee. Registration/submission after April 18, 2022 will not be acceptable. Please, take note.

“The Registry wishes to inform all stakeholders that the Governing Council has approved the upward review of the processing fee for the issuance of letters of goodstanding from N30,000.00 to N100,000.00 with effect from January, 2022 due to the rise in associated costs of processing the letters.

“In the same vein, stakeholders may wish to note the Governing Council decision that henceforth, in the event of dispute over the distance between an existing pharmacy and a proposed pharmacy, the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the report of a registered land surveyor that is acceptable to both parties may be used to resolve the issue.

“It is with a sense of accomplishment that I announce to you and the general public that the PCN Head Office/Registry was successfully audited for ISO 9001:2015 Certification in December 2021 and has subsequently been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification by NECA Global Certification Limited (NGCL).

“On this note, I commend the hard work, cooperation, diligence, time and effort put in by the quality management team, heads of Departments/Units and staff of the PCN Registry towards the achievement of this great feat. This achievement heralds a remarkable future for the organisation.”