P Tee Money continues to rise among other music acts in the music industry and with his latest single titled “360 On The Highway” he sets new trends, dominating club circuits internationally with a dose of his Afro-beat vibes.

P Tee Money has returned this year to fire upbeats and heat up speakers around the globe with a powerful cut designed to prove nobody out there does it like him. P Tee said he is armed with authentic swagger, style, and superior bars, revealing the X-factor in him in full effect on a hard-hitting track destined to take him straight up to the pinnacle.

Specifically targeted at the Afro-beat audience and proudly released by his own label, P Tee Money Music, the singer surges with slick rhymes, and the heavy influence of the millennium Afro-beat vibe is guaranteed to provide playlists with an undeniable addictive cut that can’t help but take him right to the top of the Afro-beat scene.

Teaming up with beat-maker chronikbeats to bring his expertise to the mix as the official engineer, together they flex the finesse of an all-star lineup and make the most of every moment of this brand new banger.

According to him, “My new single “360 on the Highway” confirms that I am light years ahead in the game, without a doubt, or question.”

Complete with a dedication shout-out to the City of London, UK, where P Tee Money is currently based, “360 on the Highway” is the anthem to keep 2022 lit until the very end, and a single strong enough to put every other artist and emcee in the industry on notice.