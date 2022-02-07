.

…alerts Police to take proactive measures on imminent chaos

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is taking keen note of events in opposition to All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the party as a Leopard’s inability to change its own skin no matter what.

A statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, by the PDP’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Akeem Olatunji, noted that the crisis within the APC reminded residents of one of the draconian days of the last administration under the “APC emperor” in the state.

The statement added that this readily agitated the minds especially considering what is currently happening in the opposition party.

The statement reads: “Even though we acknowledge that no matter how they try to package themselves as repentant political militia once in government, we must say unequivocally that as the ruling party with an absolute commitment to the security of lives and properties as well as the welfare of all residents within the state, we are disturbed by the ugly events unfolding in the Oyo state APC.”

“The multifaceted internal war among the Oyo APC ranks has given us and residents of the state serious cause of concern.”

“While some stakeholders yesterday unanimously rejected the newly elected and Inaugurated Chairman of Oyo APC, a new state and local governments executives were being inaugurated which to us is a recipe for the worse crisis that may culminate into disrupting the public peace currently pervading every nooks and cranny of the state.”

“While we acknowledge that internal crisis emanating from misunderstandings within a political party is part of the conflict of interests, it is exigent and imperative to state that such crisis should not be allowed to spill over outside the party into what the state government and its security council would be hoodwinked into managing from scarce resources.”

“The sad and ugly events of 30th October 2021 among warring Oyo APC factional groups leading to the combined team of the Nigeria Police, Oyo State Command and other security agencies taking over the Obafemi Awolowo congress venue and locking out opposition party members in order to maintain public peace and security still remain fresh in our minds.”

“This ugly incident culminated into, among others face-off between two warring factions believed to be loyalists of Chief Bayo Adelabu and Senator Teslim Folarin, wanton destruction of private properties suspected to belong to Bayo Adelabu campaign office.”

“Subjecting of residents along Ring road, Challenge area and it environs to fear of reprisal by APC warring groups, disrupting the free flow of human and vehicular traffic at Obafemi Awolowo road thereby subjecting commuters along Ring road to Challenge to traumatizing hardship getting to their various destinations.”

“These among others are all condemnable social vices attributable to occultic groups especially among youths in tertiary institutions. Politics is a game and must not be a do or die affair as being shamelessly displayed by the Oyo state APC and as the ruling party it is worthy of note that such attributes from Oyo APC are not only unacceptable in a 21st-century political space, to say the least, but also disgusting for any serious politician.”

“We, therefore, want to put the Nigeria Police on red alert by calling on other security agencies in the state to as part of proactive measures put close monitoring measures in place in order to forestall any form of unpleasant end from the raging whirlwind within the Oyo State APC because we understand that their hallmark which is ‘no other way if not my way’ may degenerates into chaos if not urgently tamed.”

“We know that the choice to choose between paradise and hellfire lies on individuals, it behoves on individual persons to in the spirit of taking advantage of salvation and redemption heeds to the voice of reason and not use selfish and desperate political aspirations to plunge our dear pacesetter state into chaos,” the statement concluded.

