By Chukwuma Ajakah

NIGERIA-BORN 3D afrofuturism artist, Owo Anietie explores a future universe where humanity plays itself out of the universe and inevitably enthrones robotic entities known as AfroDroids as overlords.

Beginning as a traditional artist in 2009, Owo who essentially majored in commissioned paintings and drawings, has successfully transitioned to motion design, animation, digital illustration and NFTS with a focus on a desired future. Afrofuturism is a cultural philosophy of science and history artistically exploring the emerging intersection of African Diaspora culture with technology.

AfroDroids as portrayed in Aniete’s works, constitute a force with human consciousness and emotions. The AfroDroids emerge to replace the human population and take over the world as people of diverse races become overly intolerant of one another, fight with devastating weapons, cause chaos and eventually annihilate self. Along with related thematic concerns, the central theme of peaceful co-existence is depicted in the iconic creations.

The artist infuses elements of African culture into this unique creation, using modern technology to bring out his vision of a new world in which AfroDroids take the centre stage as man unwittingly plays self out of the scene. Aniete’s creative ingenuity and unalloyed commitment to releasing at least one piece of art a day, has earned him fame in the global art space.

Already, the creative genius has a collection of over 13, 000 pieces of digital art. Most of the works are predominantly NFTs which were produced in 2021. The artist portrays a futuristic human community capturing the year 3045 when everything changes due to man’s laxity, negligence and blatant refusal to nurture the earth on which his continual existence depends.

The cultural components include: Beads inspired by Nigerian tribes, Earrings paying tribute to Kenyan fashion and Chieftaincy Caps, representing a popular symbol of power in most parts of the African continent. The artist is also a good storyteller as he provides informative and inspiring narrations of the history of the AfroDroids through language, culture and a re-enactment of lost civilizations.

The designs have narrative impact in the storyline. The bulk of Aniete’s artwork is a collection of over 12,117 NFTs which are unique digital collections, showcasing life on the Ethereum blockchain with designs that have a narrative impact in the storyline. Beyond the fantasy of an imaginary world, however, is the profound message the artist portrays: Man’s survival on earth, to an extent, depends on his ability to cater for the environment, love and live in harmony with fellow human beings.

With the creation of the AfroDroids and other graphic art forms, celebrating Artificial Intelligence, Aniete makes good his promise of releasing a new piece of art daily for 50 years. In 2021, he commenced one of Africa’s most thrilling Afrofuturist projects tagged: The AfroDroids which depicts an earth without humans by the year 3045.

Over the past years, Aniete has participated in major exhibitions across the globe with the AfroDroids widely acclaimed as his most impressive feat. Every NFT released has a fantastic futuristic roadmap masterfully delivered through the AfroDroids. In the world imaginatively invented in Aniete’s novel art, all the strange creatures, the AfroDroids, roam the planet manifesting the consciousness of their creators in a movie-like fashion.

AfroDroid hodlers are to be airdropped through a Companion Drone as they take their digital side, viewing 3D models of the master crafts billed to appear in Metaverses. In conjunction with the community, the team aims to develop a Metaverse land where AfroDroids gather to reminisce on the time that preceded the departure of humans. One of the sets featuring Shark Anthony thrilled viewers as they try to figure out whether the AfroDroids are human or just emotional machines. The show reportedly hosted a lot of Droid hodlers kitted in their airdropped wearables.

The first AfroDroids Rave happened at the Lab in Cryptovoxels on November 15, 2021. That event featured a dance performance by girls from Dream Cathers Academy; 20 per cent of the sales of that show went to the Dream Catchers Academy, an educational and performing arts institute, based in Nigeria. The academy is dedicated to improving the lives of indigent girls who are to be provided food, shelter, clothing and healthcare in addition to education. Moreover, Owo Aniete’s Production Studio is being created to run a feature film and provide opportunities to budding African artists.