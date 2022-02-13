By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the restoration of the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal, which went down last week due to maintenance by one of the Commission’s network service providers of it’s infrastructure, has been fully restored.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Saturday and signed by NIMC Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke in Abuja.

Consequently, Adegoke said the Commission’s Customers and Service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms – Tokenization and NVS – which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.

It expressed gratitude to the general public and partners for their support during the NVS downtime and use of the tokenization platform and assumed that the Commission will continue to come up with innovative identity management solutions to enhance its capacity to deliver on its mandate.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to come up with innovative identity management solutions to enhance its capacity to deliver on its mandate.you

Recall that the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal broke down last wee due to maintenance by one of the service providers of its infrastructure.

The incident led to disruption of services by banks, telecom service providers, Police, Immigration and FRSC among others.