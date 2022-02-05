says it is to restore education glory

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Saturday said his administration’s education reforms were not in any way targeted at anyone but to set right path for the sector in the state.

He said the reforms were in line with the desires and yearnings of the people to restore 6-3-3-4 system in consonant with the National Education Policy.

Speaking after the inauguration of the newly-renovated block of six classrooms in Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa, sponsored by the old students association of the school Governor Oyetola said the decision to review some extant policies in the education sector was in response to the demands of Osun people and relevant stakeholders, including old students’ association of Ilesa Grammar School, that not only expressed their reservation for what was done in the past, but even took the government to court.

Oyetola said the decision was arrived at having painstakingly assessed the popular demands of individuals and critical stakeholders who also kicked against the merger of schools and change of uniforms.

He added that his Administration’s policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs and demands saying, ” I am happy to report here today that we have harkened to your voice of reason and the old things have all passed away.”

“We have demonstrated our commitment to improving the education system in Osun, including provision of free tuition at primary and secondary school levels, renovation of school buildings across the state, provision of educational materials to school children, sustenance of free feeding for pupils, training and re-training of teachers, and the recent recruitment of 1, 000 new teachers among other interventions.”

“Rest assured that our government is ready to partner with groups or organizations to boost all-round development of our State.

“As I have always reiterated, education is the backbone of our administration’s Development Agenda. We are therefore committed to the provision of quality, affordable, equitable and functional education.

“This initiative is based on our conviction that Osun children are our greatest assets and resources, hence the need to give them a solid foundation that will birth a bright and rewarding future for them”, Oyetola added.

