…Acquires state-of-the-art printing press

By Emmanuel Elebeke

To fully reposition itself for better service delivery, the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation says it has concluded arrangements for installation of a number of Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) and revamping more than ten others across the country that have stopped streaming.

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Surv. Abduganiyu Adebomehin disclosed this on Friday during his maiden press briefing in Abuja.

To further enhance the general capacity of the Office in providing optimal services, and real-time products and geospatial data, the Surveyor General said Ground Penetrating Radar System (GPRS) has been procured.

This he said, will help in determining infrastructure such as conduit cables, pipes and any other materials under the ground.

‘‘It is to assist during excavation works to avoid destruction of things underneath the ground, even those buried to 8 meters in depth. I have also ensured that 24 surveyors with OSGoF and invitation extended to sister organizations for training by experts from Portugal.

‘‘We are also working towards overhauling the high performing Data Centre of the Office recently brought back to live by federal government. The country stands to benefit immensely when the centre is completely operationalized because it will boost huge revenue generation for the country,’’ he said.

To further enhance its operation, Adebomehin said the Office had developed a weather station in its Climate Change Division under the Department of Geodesy. According to him, the station currently generates data to enhance precision forecast of weather.

Similarly, he said the leadership recently procured and installed meteorological Sensors and weather monitoring and determination.

This is even as he said that the management already had arrangement to collaborate with the relevant authorities such as Nigeria meteorological Agency to enhance safety measures from disasters that may be induced by weather.

On security matters, he called on security agencies to take advantage of its drone technology in addressing the menace, saying that the Office boasts of state-of-the arts drone with high precision and highly trained experts that could decimate the criminal elements, irrespective of the locations they operate from.

The SG, who recently assumed the post of substantive SGoF also informed that the management under his leadership was exploring various means within the law to ensure increased revenue generation for government. To this effect, he said the Office had procured the best state-of-the-art printing press, which is going to be run through a Public Private Partnership, PPP arrangement.

He appealed to MDAs and members of the public to patronize the outfit and promised them the best for their money.