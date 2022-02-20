Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election held on Saturday.

Declaring the result, the Chairman of the primary election committee and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrasak Abdulrahman, said Oyetola polled 222,169 votes to emerge winner.

He added that former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti polled 12,921 to emerge second while former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf polled 460 votes.

He added that the total registered voters for the exercise is 408,697, those accredited for the exercise is 247, 207, while total vote cast and valid votes is 235550.

“I, Abdulrasak Abdulrahman, Chairman of Osun Direct Primary committee, hereby certify that Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, having secured the highest number of votes in the election, is hereby declared winner”, he said.

In his remark, Osun APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun commended the committee for a thorough exercise,