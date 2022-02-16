By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress alleged to be loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday protested against the alleged incessant arrest of members by police in the state.



The faction, led by the Chairman, Rasaq Salinsile protested to the state command headquarters, demanding the redeployment of the police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode.



The protesters marched on the police state command headquarters, Oke-Oniti area, Osogbo, bearing placards with inscriptions which read; “IGP: Call Osun Police to order”, “Tell us who attacked Oranmiyan House”, “Egalitarian society is our demand”, “CP Olokode, stop playing Gboyega Oyetola’s scripts” among others.



Salinsile, on behalf of others, submitted a letter to the police which was received by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation, Valentine Ikanayo.

The protest letter read, “the Police in Osun State have compromise, partisan and unprofessional with their conducts under the leadership of Olawale Olokode on the internal crisis of APC.



“We found your Command’s position on the attack on the Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola contained in the press release of February 15, 2022, absurd, disturbing and unbelievable.”



Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Valentine Ikanayo who received the letter told the protesters that their allegation against the police is bias.



“Your allegations against the police are so bias but I can assure you that we will at your demands from the police. We have been professional with our conduct in the state and we have tackled insecurity.



“We have been investigating petitions submitted to us with dispatch. The last one on my desk, the authors have refused to come forward to defend it despite assurances given to us.”

