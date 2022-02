The protesters

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday protested against alleged incessant arrest of members by the police in the state.

The faction, led by the Chairman, Rasaq Salinsile protested to the state command headquarters, demanding the redeployment of the police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode.

Vanguard News Nigeria