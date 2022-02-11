Mr. Ossai Ovie during APCON induction

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor and Chairman Delta First Media, a subsidiary of Delsa First Digital Service Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has been inducted into the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) as Associate Member, Registered Practitioner in Advertising.

The Governor aide Ossai was inducted on Friday along with 50 others into the Registered Practitioner in Advertising of advertising practice at the investiture ceremony, which was held at the peace hotel Kwara state.

Ossai in excitement posted on his social media accounts with appreciation to God for the opportunity of being a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

The AP­CON Registrar/CEO, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo commended the governor’s aide and other members of the APCON for joining the council.

He urged them to abide by the laws guiding the profession.