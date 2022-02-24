Umo Eno

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, and a former deputy Governor of the state, Chief Etim Okpoyo have thrown their full weights behind the State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources and PDP’s leading governorship aspirant in the state, Pastor Umo Eno.

In separate consultation visits to them on Wednesday at their respective homes in Oron, Senator Eyakenyi described Pastor Eno as a golden gift to the state while Chief Okpoyo said leaders of Oron Nation were in support of the aspiration of the renowned tourism and hospitality expert.

READ ALSO:2023: Only senatorial zoning’ll guarantee peace, unity— Delta North monarchs

Sen. Eyakenyi said she was confident that Pastor Eno will perform well if he becomes Governor in 2023.

“He is called the Golden Boy, but I call him the Golden Gift. Pastor Umo Eno is a gift from God to Akwa Ibom State,” she stated.

Eyakenyi assured Pastor Eno of the unflinching support of the people from the five local government areas that make up Oro nation, saying “Oron Nation is known for always walking together. Once we decide to move in a particular direction, we all move in that direction.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Orman Esin told Pastor Eno not to worry over the forthcoming elections as, according to him, the political top shots in the area were all in support of the Lands Commissioner.

“In Oron, we have shut the door against any other aspirant. The person we know here is Pastor Umo Eno. We will do it as we have always done and ensure that Pastor Umo Eno comes out victorious,” he said.

While describing Pastor Eno as the hope of Oro Nation, Hon. Esin, expressed the belief that he will create more jobs for the unemployed youths and build infrastructures in the area when he becomes Governor in 2023.

“Pastor Eno is the hope that we have been waiting for in Oron. God will make him the man that will take Oro to the El Dorado.”

Prayers led by the Spouse of the Senator, Engr. Etim Eyakenyi, were offered for the success of Pastor Eno’s aspiration.

Earlier, former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Political Leader of Oro Nation, Chief Etim Okpoyo had adopted Pastor Umo Eno for the 2023 governorship race.

At a consultation visit to him by Pastor Umo Eno’s consultation team, Engr Okpoyo, who expressed gratitude to the team on the visit, assuring of his support and that of Oro people, stressing that the victory for Akwa Ibom PDP in 2023 is nonnegotiable.

Earlier, the frontline aspirant, Pastor Eno, appreciated Chief Etim Okpoyo for the fatherly role displayed and his immense contribution to the development and progress of Akwa Ibom State.

He described Chief Okpoyo as a living legend who has planted his footprints on the sands of time, adding that he and other leaders laid the foundation of what is enjoyed today in Akwa Ibom State.

The Lands and Water Resources Commissioner maintained that Governor Udom Emmanuel has put in so much to take the State to its present status which according to him, must be furthered by creating more jobs.

He noted that given the quantum of development stride and investments by the Gov Udom led administration, it is imperative to ensure continuity and as someone who has worked closely with the governor, he will build on the solid foundation.

Pastor Eno assured the elder statesman that given the opportunity, he would ensure that the youths are meaningfully engaged within the shortest possible time, adding that the coastal areas would be effectively utilised for commerce and tourism.

He promised to create agricultural settlement hubs across the state, concentrating on each area’s strengths.

Speaking, the Director-General of Campaigns, Chief Assam Assam, SAN, the Coordinator of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Sir Monday Ebong Uko, attested to the sterling and towering qualities of Pastor Eno assuring everyone that he would not disappoint them.

Others, including the Secretary to the State Government, Engr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, former House of Representative Member, Dr. Esio Oquong Udo and the Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko Local Government Area, His Majesty, Edidem Bassey Etim Edet spoke in glowing terms about Pastor Umo Eno and equally assured him of the support of the political class and traditional fathers in Oro Nation.

Others who spoke in favour of the Governorship hopeful included; the Spokesperson of the MPM/Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Hon. Chris Abasieyo, member representing Oron/Udung Uko state constituency at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Effiong Bassey, member of the Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Victor Ini Okon, Mr. Tony Bassey, among others.