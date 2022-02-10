By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has tasked tertiary institutions in the country to use research and innovation to inspire practical and lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity. Governor Abiodun who gave the charge at the combined 30th and 31st convocation ceremonies of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, announced automatic employments and N1million cash gift awards to the best graduating students as the state government’s token of rewards for their academic excellence.

He said solutions should be sought for local challenges by different universities in the country, stressing that there was need to encourage and cultivate the culture of innovation, ingenuity and technology amongst the youths.

The beneficiaries are Iloka Peter Ebuka of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Awolumate Adebisi Fatima of the Faculty of Agricultural Economics.

Iloka scored Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate, CGPA of 4.92 to emerge the overall best graduating student for 2020/2021 academic session, while Awolumate Adebisi Fatima of the Department of Cooperative Management and Rural Development emerged overall best graduating student for 2019/2020 session with 4.86 CGPA.

Abiodun noted that “as the first university in the state, OOU must lead the way in sustaining our heritage in the production of human resource for the development of our nation and the world.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has further reinforced the need to strengthen our universities’ capacity for research, because as prime centres of learning, universities should inspire practical solutions to society’s most pressing economic, technological and medical challenges. Universities of the 21st Century must embrace ingenuity and innovation to surmount the challenges that confront them.

“As a university, you are expected to continue to look out for strategic global partners and build networks and synergies that promote sustainable global development.”

Be dynamic in your interface and response as the environment continues to depend on the capacity of the university in meeting new challenges. You are all expected to use your collective wisdom, knowledge, ability and exposure to sustain and promote the ideals of this great institution”.

The governor who congratulated the graduands on their successes, urged them to persevere in life and avoid temptation to use short cut, saying it leads one to nowhere of worth.

He also also urged the youth, particularly students, to emulate the best graduating students in learning and character of diligence and hardwork.

“Very soon, we will formally launch the Ogun State Education Trust Fund to provide sustainable streams for infrastructural and all other funding requirements for all levels of education in the State”.

“For OOU and the immediate environment, the re-award of the contract for the construction/completion of the Ilishan-Ago Iwoye road is another demonstration of our commitment to improve on physical infrastructure in this area. We believe that this road will”.

“As your Visitor, my commitment to providing the right ambience for research, teaching and learning is total. In this regard, I have just facilitated the provision of a 1,600 bed hostel for OOU. This is yet another initiative of your government to provide a wholesome and awesome university education experience for our students”.

Giving his account of his stewardship, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ganiyu Olatunde, who is rounding off his tenure, highlighted some of the achievements since he assumed office.

He said a sum of over N20 million has been expended on scholarship for 446 indigent students in the last four sessions.

He also said the university witnessed significant growth and development in its operational and administrative sectors .

He said, “discipline is a major focus of this administration and it had been integrated as a culture. We ensured that our students are well behaved and decently dressed by enforcing dress code that enhances the moral standard in this great institution”.

