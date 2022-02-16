By Emma Una, CALABAR

CHIEF Henry Igelle Onwe, the All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirant for the Ogoja/Yala House of Representatives position, has formally decommissioned his media and campaign teams and merged forces with Chief Jude Ngaji the consensus candidate of the of the party.

Chief Onwe who met separately with the Media Team and Campaign Council members including Elders, Coordinators and Canvassers, hosted each group to a lavish party and take home packages to express his gratitude to them for the effort and commitment to the cause of the election.

“We bought the Intent and Nomination forms and went to Abuja with the entire Campaign Council and we were there for one week to submit the forms and ready for the election.

“But the leadership of the party in its own wisdom decided that we should withdraw from the race and we had to do so not because we are cowards but out of respect and loyalty.”

He said he did not demand or collect any money from the leadership of the party as compensation but did it willingly without placing any demands.

“I want to place it on record that when we were asked to withdraw, Dr Julius and I, none of us was given one naira, no compensation whatsoever but obeyed willingly.

“I did not join this race to withdraw so that they give me money. No amount of money given to me will equate the benefits all of you seated here would have had if we went to National Assembly,” he added.

He said he leaves his fate in the hands of God and believes that someday the plant planted through the campaign would yield fruits that would touch everyone who participated in the campaign and his numerous supporters

Chief Onwe expressed immense gratitude to His Excellency, Senator Professor Ben Ayade for his wisdom in working out a consensus candidate which forestalled the possibility of a riotous primary and the resultant bad blood which might have arisen like the opposition party that is still reeling from the outcome of their cantankerous primary.

“The decision of His Excellency, Senator Professor Ben Ayade to enthrone consensus is laudable because we are going into the election as one man and I can assure you the victory will be landslide.”

Responding, an Elder and prominent political figure, Hon Emmanuel Achadu said Chief Onwe’s action is commendable because it is unprecedented for somebody who is asked to withdraw in a race to return to his campaign team and supporters to thank them alongside feting and giving them packages.

“This is the third time we are meeting here. We are here because the battle has just begun. Chief Henry Onwe is one man, who is very appreciative of anything you do for him.

“Firstly to thank you for standing firmly behind him and secondly to hand you over to Chief Jude Ngaji to collapse his team with Chief Jude’s so that we can win landslide on 26 February.”

He expressed gratitude to Chief Onwe assuring him of total commitment any time he aspires or indicates interest in any elective or appointive positions.

Vanguard News