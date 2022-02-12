By Ephraim Oseji

The families of Barovbe Obovwe of Ovu Inland and Ebeghre of Okpara Inland of Agbon Kingdom, of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State have announced the burial ceremony of High Chief Johnson Barovbe.

In statement, the family stated that the programmes will start with A Day of Tribute holding at the Archbishop Vining Anglican Church, Ikeja GRA, Lagos on Tuesday , February 15, 2022. There will be service of songs at St. Agnes Catholic Church Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday , February17, 2022 , followed by a requiem mass at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, February 18th, 2022. The aforementioned programmes of events will take place in Lagos State.

According to the release, A Day Of Tributes will also hold at the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge, Delta State on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

“The event for final burial ceremonies will take off on Friday February 25, 2022, lying-in-state followed by a motorcade procession through Ekreravwe, Orhoakpor, Okpara Inland to Ovu Town Hall. There will be a burial mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, followed by interment at his residence.