The journey to the crowning of the most beautiful girl in Ogun is in top gear as the organisers have officially unveiled the date of the epochmaking event.

Ogun Most Beautiful Girl empowers women to develop the confidence they need to achieve their personal best, the power to make real change, starting in their local communities with the potential to reach a global audience.

The pageant was created to discover young ladies between the ages of 18-28 years, who are culturally sound, talented thus, empower them to become volunteers for positive change and also the development of our society.

The second edition of the pageant is focused on enterprise which will put the spotlight not just on young ladies with beauty, but will focus more on young ladies with ideas, zeal and business sense.

In the same vein the organizers of the event, ARAB International have also stated that the Ogun Choice Award will also be held on that day.

The award ceremony aims to celebrate achievement, selflessness and innovations among students, young and emerging entrepreneurs, business executives and others who have passively impacted different sectors in Ogun State. The vision is to become the number one platform that celebrates achievements and innovations in Ogun State.

The dual events will be held on Friday, February 18th at His Lord’s Grace Event Centre, Sagamu, Ogun State. The expectation is palpable as the nominees and contestants anticipate the historic occasions.