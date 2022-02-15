By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A legal practitioner, Mr Ademola Adefolaju has pledged to continually and diligently look out for the interest and well-being of his Constituency.

Adefolaju made the pledge in his acceptance speech during a meeting with the people of his Constituency, held at Oke-Aro Primary School ground, after consultation with various stakeholders, leaders and youths of Ifo 2 State Constituency.

He expressed his gratitude to his supporters for their encouragement and support.

Adefolaju stated that if given the opportunity to serve, he will passionately represent the interest of the good people of Ifo, promising that “he would not let them down.”

While commending the developmental strides of Governor Dapo Abiodun, on the infrastructural developments of the State, he promised to work hand-in-hand with the governor if elected; to ensure continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of the government.

But Vanguard reliably gathered that “the people of Ifo 2 State Constituency, Ifo Local Government area of the State have reached out to Mr Ademola Adefolaju and after consultation with the various stakeholders, leaders and youths of the Ifo Constituency 2, (he) Adefolaju has decided to yield to the clarion call and aspire for the seat of Member of the Ogun State House of Assembly to represent Ifo 2 State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly in 2023.