The Urhobos in the United Kingdom, have warned mischief makers, instigating campaigns of calumny against the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and to desist forthwith.

To this end, they challenged the security agencies to fish out the faceless smear campaigners and make them to face the wrath of the law.

The Urhobo group, in a statement under the aegis of Urhobo Diaspora for Good Governance Initiatives (UDGGI), apparently reacted to a recent campaign by some faceless individuals that Rt Hon Oborevwori had withdrawn from the 2023 governorship contest in Delta State.

The group, in a statement, by its Director-General, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP) and Secretary-General, Dr. Richard Stephen, debunked the frivolous claim, adding that, the report was a pointer to the facts that some persons were worried by the intimidating credentials and rising popularity of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

They argued that Rt Hon Oborevwori, who is contesting on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was the best man to pilot the affairs of the oil – rich Delta State next year.

According to the group; “The recent mindless report that the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Deputy National Chairman of Speakers of 36 States House of Assembly of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has withdrawn from the race is a figment of the imagination of some mindless persons , who are obviously jittery and intimidated by the favourable reports that the Speaker is sure to win the PDP governorship primaries convincingly and move ahead to win the general election”.

“The question begging for an answer is this: Who is Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, going to withdraw for? Who is better than him in the Governorship race in Delta State? We are convinced that the report emanated from fears and apprehensions by its authors, who are obviously sponsored and knew from the onset, that they stood no chance.”

They urged all teeming supporters of Rt Hon Oborevwori to ignore the report and go about their campaign activities to ensure final victory for their principal, emphasising enthusiastically that, “Victory is sure in the PDP primaries and general elections.”

The UDGGI in the statement, also praised a pressure group within PDP, DC-23, headed by Chief Ighoyota Amori, for recommending Rt Hon Oborevwori among the three aspirants to the PDP and the state Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for consideration.

Consequently, Siakpere and his colleagues, pleaded with Governor Okowa and other PDP leaders as well as members of the party to settle for the Speaker in order to sustain the state on a path of sustainable peace and development.