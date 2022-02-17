Kwara United laboured hard on Wednesday to defeat Enyimba International FC of Aba 1-0 in Ilorin and move three places on the log after Match Day 13 in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

With Wednesday’s victory in the match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin, Kwara United now occupy the fourth position on the league table.

Their position will depend on the result of Rangers versus Nasarawa United’s match on Thursday.

Alao Danbani scored the only goal in the 17th minute of play when he followed up on Samad Kadiri’s rebound to head past Olorunleke Ojo.

It was a game of few chances in the first half but a more relaxed and coordinated Kwara United finished the half with a 1-0 lead.

Danbani would have scored a brace in the 23rd minute but glided the opportunity over the bar after meeting Abdulafeez Musa’s beautiful pass.

The second half started with Enyimba pegging Kwara United to their area where they too defended well before the hosts wrestled possession from them.

Enyimba’s Sadiq Abubakar hit the woodwork in the 58th minute in one of the few chances created by the visitors, but Finidi George’s decision to bring out Austin Oladapo for Cyril Olisema gave Kwara United control of the game.

The duo of Kabiru Balogun and Samad Kadiri were a handful for Enyimba for most parts of the second half of the encounter.

Exchange of fair tackles occurred in the closing stages of the match to the admiration of soccer fans at the Kwara Stadium Complex. (NAN)