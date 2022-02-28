M ISTER Orok Etim, is a 62- year-old retiree of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, who was forced into retirement in 2007 after 30 years of service.

Etim who retired as a foreman in the Marine Section of NPA, tells his story.

How long did you work with NPA before retirement?

I worked for 30 years before I was retired forcefully because I was supposed to work for 35 years.

Were you prepared for the retirement?

No, I was not prepared for it. It came to us unexpectedly.

Has your benefits been paid?

Well, my gratuity and pension were paid, but other entitlements that are supposed to be paid have not been paid since 2012. That is still pending. The authority, NPA is aware of this unpaid entitlement, but the management is foot-dragging on it. We have been struggling and agitating for the payment since 2014 till date to no avail.

How much is your monthly pension?

I receive N60,000 pension monthly, but it has been difficult to cope because of the present socio-economic situation in the country. The present socio-economic condition in the country is very harsh. Things are very difficult with pensioners because the pension they pay us is not enough to take care of basic needs, or a better life.

What is your advice to those that are yet to retire?

My advice to those that are yet to retire is for them to prepare for their retirement very well. They should get themselves prepared before retirement so that they will not face severe difficulty at retirement.