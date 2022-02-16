By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the International Maritime Organization, IMO, are currently working out modalities for an electronic port data exchange programme aimed at developing an efficient Port Community System, PCS.

The Managing Director of NPA Mohammed Bello Koko has commended the existing synergy between NPA and the IMO especially for the support towards the electronic data exchange in Nigerian Ports.

A news release published on the website of the IMO stated that from January to June 2022, IMO will work with the NPA to conduct analysis of the current situation and put forward recommendation on the governance, business model, technology and identify any gaps to be addressed.

This will ensure that Nigerian Ports benefit from effective operational country-wide PCS to enhance the economy of the country.

Also, the assessment mission is phase two of the project which began in 2021 with series of IMO-led webinars (between August and November 2021) which, aimed to raise awareness among Nigerian stakeholders about key aspects of a PCS.

This series identify the opportunity and challenges for developing a national PCS in Nigeria. More than 60 senior management participants from Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Health Services, Agricultural Services, Ministry of Transportation, as well as port terminal operators, shipping companies, ship agents, importers and exporters participated.