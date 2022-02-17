North-East NEMA gets new Coordinator, hails predecessor

Usman Muhammed Aji (left) and his predecessor, Wagami Lydia Madu .

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has gotten a new North-East Zonal Coordinator— Usman Muhammed Aji.

Aji was a Deputy Director, Human Resources. He replaced Zonal Director, Wagami Lydia Madu who has since been redeployed to NEMA Headquarters in Abuja.

At a brief handing and taking over ceremony at the conference hall of the agency in Maiduguri on Thursday, staff of the zonal office expressed gratitude to the outgoing Zonal Coordinator.

They described her as “a woman who always believes in hardwork, transparency, openness and inclusive leadership.”

They pledged their readiness to extend the same level of dedication and support to the New Zonal Coordinator as requested by the predecessor.

Madu, in her remarks, thanked the Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib, the entire staff and management, especially those at the North East Zonal Office for their support and cooperation during her stay as Coordinator.

“I am very grateful to God Almighty, our Director General, the entire management and staff for giving me the opportunity to serve humanity.

“I am indebted particularly to staff of the North East Zonal office for your support and cooperation. All I want from you is to please extend same to my successor as he continue from where we stopped.” Madu stated.

In his remark, Aji on behalf of the staff wished the outgoing Zonal Coordinator the best in her new posting, and solicited support from all and sundry to consolidate on her achievements.

Vanguard News