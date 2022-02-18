By Chris Onuoha

Nestlé, one of Nigeria’s largest food and beverage producer has unveiled another coffee brand to its kitty. The product, “NESCAFÉ MALTY,” is a new blend of coffee and malt in the NESCAFÉ 3 in1coffee options. With this new addition, the Nestlé Nigeria NESCAFÉ range now includes three variants: the NESCAFÉ Classic, NESCAFÉ Original 3 in1 and the new NESCAFÉ Malty 3 in1 which deliver rich, bold and enjoyable taste to satisfy consumer preferences.

At the launch of the product in Lagos, the Managing Director, CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini reiterated Nestlé’s focused on unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and generations to come.

He also mentioned that Nestle will continuously provide distinctive food innovations fueled by creative exploration and consumer insights.

“It is based on this insight that NESCAFÉ Malty 3in1 was developed with the Nigerian consumer in mind, bringing together the goodness of malt with the rich flavour of Nescafé that we enjoy at an affordable price,” Elhusseini said.

Also speaking, the Category Manager for NESCAFÉ in Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Alabi noted that the innovation is a result of years of dedicated research to find the perfect blend of coffee, creamer, sugar and malt, that constitutes a rich cup of coffee.

“Each 25g serving of the new NESCAFÉ Malty 3 in 1 is formulated to provide the thrill to “Start Strong, Finish Strong”. It offers a great tasting stimulation that sets you up for the day, when you need to start with the best version of yourself, ” he said.

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria while speaking on the impact of company’s product on people and the Nigeria economy said,

“Nestlé Nigeria is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa. For over 59 years, the company has been delighting consumers around Nigeria by consistently delivering high quality nutritious food.

“NESCAFÉ is a flagship brand of the largest food and beverage company in the world – Nestlé. The beverage was invented by Nestlé in the 1930s to deliver rich, bold flavor in an instant. The innovation also helped farmers reduce labour and post-harvest crop waste, which was a huge agricultural challenge at the time.

“Helping farmers is something that Nestlé is still passionate about today, across the globe. Billions of coffee cups are consumed daily because it contains beneficial nutrients, including riboflavin (vitamin B-2), niacin (vitamin B-3), magnesium, potassium, and various phenolic compounds, or antioxidants.

“With a staff strength of over 2,200 direct employees, 3 manufacturing sites, 7 branch offices and a head office located in Lagos, the company produces and markets several iconic brands including NESTLÉ PURELIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, MAGGI and NESCAFÉ.

Vanguard News Nigeria