By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

After weeks of political dilly dallying, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has finally constituted 20 sub-committees ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

According to a document signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, most of the sub-committees are headed by state governors.

The Central Planning Committee also has the full complement of the 12-man CECPC while the Secretariat Support Committee has a 7-man team, the Accreditation Committee has 41 members even as other committees are made up of 40 members each.

The Screening Committee is under the chairmanship of Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq and Barr. Emmanuel Chikwu Emeka as Secretary; the Screening Appeal Committee is headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma and Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN as Secretary and Election Committee is headed by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun while Governor Bello Masari will serve as Election Appeal Committee chairman.

The Legal Committee is headed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, the governor of Zamfara State heads Accommodation Committee while Venue/Decoration/Site Servicing Committee has Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as chairman and Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State heads Transport/Logistics Committee.

Other committees are Media/Publicity with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as chairman, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State heads the Security/Protocol Committee while the Accreditation Committee has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman, Entertainment/Welfare Committee has Deputy Speaker Ahmef Idris Wase as chairman and the Medical Sub-committee is headed by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State.

Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya is to chair Budget Committee, Finance Committee is to be steered by Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Observers will be chaired by Minister of Foriegn Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Digital Committee has Kashifu Inuwa as chairman and Convention Legacy and Rapporteur Committee has Bornu State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum as chairman.

