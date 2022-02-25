

The Nation Builders Youth network (NBYN), a socio-political movement with the objective of searching, supporting, and campaigning for individuals with credibility, competence and capacity to lead Nigeria has commended the President for signing the electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law as promised.

The National Director of Publicity & Projects Barrister Godwill Ajah shortly after a meeting of some members of the National Executive Committee (CEC) said the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is a total commitment by the president to a more transparent & credible election in Nigeria which is also one of the objectives of the movement. He also asserted that the movement in the coming months will start engaging some credible presidential aspirants in a roundtable discussion to know their political agenda towards building Nigeria.

When asked about the NBYN movement stand on the zoning of the presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria, the National zonal director of NBYN South-South, Mr. luwei Keme said the movement is not particular about zoning but more interested in giving opportunities to people with competence & credibility a chance to govern the affairs of Nation and help rebuild the Nation. He further stressed that 90% of the issues facing Nigeria today are all man-made and can be controlled, managed, and even solved with the right people in power.

Lending a voice to what the National zonal director of NBYN South-South said, Barrister Victor Iwuchukwu, the National Legal Adviser of the movement said that Nation Builders Youth Network is not a regional or biased movement but an advocacy socio-political youth Network that is interested in the growth and development Nigeria with millions of grassroots members in all 36 states of the federation including FCT.