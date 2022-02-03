By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has expressed worry over the neglect of public libraries in Nigeria.

NASU in a resolution at its regular meeting of the examination bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council in Abeokuta, Ogun State, lamented that most public libraries were in deplorable state as a result of inadequate facilities, poor funding and under-staffing of national and state libraries.

In a communiqué issued by Sunday Obabunmi and E.O Amalu, Deputy President of NASU/Chairman Examination Bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council, and the Trade Group Secretary, Examination Bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council, said the council considered the role of a good library in the education of the Nigerian child as a long-term investment for the nation.

According to the communiqué: “The Council-in-Session therefore calls on the federal and state governments to prioritise education of the citizenry by increasing the budgetary allocations to education to accommodate standard and adequately funded libraries to complement our nation’s educational institutions.

“Council also calls on the private sector and well meaning Nigerians to support in the development of the nation by investing in library services.”

Also, “the Council-in-Session commends the positive impact of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, in improving the standard of facilities in our educational and associated institutions.

“It, however, notes that the impact of TETFUND is not felt in libraries which play vital role in research and improving the reading culture of the students in the educational institutions.

“The Council therefore calls on the Federal Government to immediately facilitate the amendment of the laws establishing TETFUND to accommodate the public libraries in Nigeria.”

