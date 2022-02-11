NASARAWA poly gets approval to run 11 HND courses

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia has been granted full accreditation to run eleven Higher National Diploma and four National Diploma programmes in the institution.

The full accreditation programme of the Isa Mustapha polytechnic according to a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Lafia by the Rector of the polytechnic, Justina Kotso is for a period of five years.

According to the Rector, the accreditation team who were in the polytechnic between 6th and 10th of December last year granted full accreditation for HND in Business Administration and Management, Public Administration, Accountancy, Leisure and Tourism, as well as Science Laboratory Technology and Microbiology as option.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Poly holds 1st convocation

Other courses she said include, Hospitality Management, Urban and Regional Planning, while accredited ND courses include Social Development, Statistics, Library and Information Science as well as Mass Communication.

“I want to declare here that twenty programmes were submitted for accreditation, out of the number, eleven courses were approved and granted full accreditation for 5 years with effect from 2021/2022 session”.

The Rector who explained that the accreditation of the courses take effect from last year session into this year further disclosed that the NBTE has also granted Interim accreditation a HND in Estate Management and Valuation for one year adding that, approval has also been granted in Architectural Technology for ND.

Mrs Kotso noted that the board gave approval for the commencement of programmes such as ND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, HND in Science Laboratory Technology/Chemistry option and HND in Library and Information Science, with effect from 2021/2022 session.

She further added that ND in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, Quantity Surveying and HND Architectural Technology were still waiting approval from the board for commencement of the programmes.

Vanguard News Nigeria