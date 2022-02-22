By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—The National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, has issued a one week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve its disagreement with the Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, or face a nationwide mass action by all Nigerian students.

NANS was in Sokoto for its constitutional review conference where the association reviewed its 40 years Constitution at the Sokoto State University.

President of NANS, Sunday Adedayo, announced the ultimatum in Sokoto yesterday, after signing the reviewed Constitution of the association at the Sokoto State Government House.

According to him, “The Nigerian students have concluded and given the mandate that if the Federal Government and ASUU do not resolve this between today and Friday, Nigerian students should mobilise and give the language the government understands.

“A day of national mass action has been fixed – February 28, which is next week Monday. Every Nigerian student that the ASUU strike has sent home should block all the Federal roads and the office of the Minister of Education and the office of the Minister of Labour should also be blocked. If Nigerian students are at home, office of the Minister of Education and Minister of Labour cannot be opened.”

He described as unfortunate the attitude of the Federal Government who he accused of playing hide and seek with ASUU since 1999 when they signed the agreement with the academic union.

He lamented that the government had bastardised the education system at the primary and secondary level and NANS was not going to open its eyes and watch the government destroy the tertiary education.

Speaking earlier, Governor Tambuwal appealed to ASUU to find a way of resolving their disagreement without embarking on strike.

Governor Tambuwal also called on the Federal Government to find a way of meeting the demands of ASUU despite the fact the country is facing economic challenges.

