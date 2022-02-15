.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore on Tuesday disclosed that his major focus now is to ensure that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is re-elected during the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Speaking in Osogbo through the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Yemi Lawal, the Senator said he is not distracted with the activities of some disgruntled elements in the state.

“Whatever anyone is doing to disrupt the peace of Osun State with a view to disturbing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s re-election is a mere waste of time.

“My only focus, for now, is getting Oyetola re-elected during the July 16 governorship election. The primary is a done deal. You can see the acceptability among party members and the populace during the ongoing tour of local government areas of the state.

“So, we are not distracted, we remain focused, we are progressing with our resolve. Presently, every other person’s ambition is on hold, until we are done with Oyetola’s second term ambition”, he said.

