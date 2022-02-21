.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 12-year-old primary school pupil in Ondo town, Ondo state has narrated how her 45-year-old father, Akinyemi Akinrotoye took advantage of her every night.

Consequently, the suspect who is a trader has been arrested by police detectives attached to Enu Owa Police station in Ondo town.

Vanguard gathered that one of the victim’s school teachers at Saint Peter’s Primary School in Ondo, who noticed her behaviour over time reported a case of child abuse to the police.

The suspect according to reports was alleged to have started defiling his daughter every night, over a year ago, before his arrest.

It was gathered that the suspect’s grandmother who got wind of the ugly incident took the victim to her residence in other to stop it.

Also Read:

Woman accuses policeman, LASTMA officials of seizure of phone for 2 years

The victim reportedly narrated that her father was fond of sleeping with her every night.

However, narrating her ordeal, the victim said, “My mother died when I was six years old and since then I have been staying with my father.

“Some time ago, my grandmother came to pick me up from where my father and I were staying, to her house so that she can take care of me, but my father refused.

“When she took me by force, some days later, my father came to my grandmother’s house to fight her with a cutlass so that she could release me to him to stay in his house.

“When my teacher noticed my way of doing things in school, she asked me what happened and I narrated my ordeal to her. So, the school authority called the police to arrest him.”

Also, the victim’s teacher who spoke in confidence said“When I noticed that Adenike had not been active as she used to be in class, even among her friends since the beginning of the term, I taught she was missing her mother or she was scolded by her father.

“But she continued to be lonely and left out. This made me invite her for interrogation and she told me what happened to her.

“She said her father used to sleep with her every night for a long time and has been threatening that she should not tell anyone if she does not want to die.”

However, the suspect denied his daughter’s allegations.

Akinrotoye who confirmed that he stayed in one room with his daughter said that they sleep on the same bed.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami could not be reached for comment.

Vanguard News Nigeria