Multi-talented Juju singer, Dele Ajayi, popularly known as Dele Blacko has said there is no language barrier in music.

He disclosed this on Thursday as he announced plans to relocate to Nigeria in response to the demands of his fans in the most populous black nation.

Dele Blacko, who is the CEO and leader of the famous group ‘Okikiband’ (Nigeria’s foremost music live band) that plays different genres of Nigerian music ranging from gospel to Juju, Highlife, Fuji & Pop, said music has a universal appeal.

“Music has a universal appeal, there is no language barrier at all. I have so many non-Yoruba fans all over the world and they connect to my music.

It is the beauty of this profession,” the Canada based artiste disclosed.

Dele Blacko, who hinted that he is working with ace producer Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K Solo, said he will be doing a virtual launching of a 7-track album.

On the way for his fans, said the launch will be virtual via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“The album is dedicated to my fans all over the world, so I am doing a global launch via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” he said.

Dele Blacko, who is a native of Iyin Ekiti is a music producer and multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with legendary artistes including King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peter and the late Sir Victor Olaiya to mention a few.

In 2021, he released his popular single ‘Oduduwa’.

The artist, who started playing percussion at age seven before embracing other musical instruments, had released several albums and singles where he distinguished himself as one of the best in Juju.

