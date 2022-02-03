.

We are for peace – Modakeke’s spokesperson

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some indigenes of Ife on Thursday laments over what they described as a desperate and deliberate attempt by the people of Modakeke to rewrite the history of Ile-Ife.

The indigenes, under the auspice of the Great Ife Movement, said the town can no longer bear the provocative act of Modakeke people hijacking everything that belongs to Ile-ife, including the whole Ife metropolitan city.

Speaking during a press conference held at Oba Okunade memorial hall in Ile-ife, the President, Great Ife Movement, Comrade Femi Oyeyinka said the aim of the group is to plead for urgent intervention of the state government by setting up a panel to review past judicial recommendations.

Also Read:

Oyeyinka urges the government and all other relevant agencies not to wait till another crisis or war erupts before doing the needful.

“The government should regard it as first of all priorities, the urgent and immediate need to set up a panel to review the past judicial recommendations and get those that had not been implemented to be effected immediately.

“Government and all other agencies must not wait till any crisis erupts again before doing the needful urgently and also facilitate the return of the displaced Ife landowners and farmers to their respective villages and farms.

“Necessary steps should be taken by the state government to ensure that Obas, Baales and Chiefs lawfully appointed and installed by the Ooni of Ife in Ife north local government area return to their respective domains without further delay.

“Enough of war or crisis between Ife and Modakeke.

Ife are ready to continue to accommodate, host and live peacefully with Modakeke and other communities in Ife land in line with the statutory law of our land-based on justice, fairness and equity,” he said.

However, the spokesperson of Modakeke Progressive Union (MPU), Venerable Debo Babalola said the community is for peace as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi advocated

He said, “We are for peace in our community. We can never disrespect Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. The Ooni has already addressed the issue they raised, during the 2021 Modakeke Day and we have heeded Oba Ogunwusi’s advice that we should not be playing up the war in our panegyric.”

Vanguard News Nigeria