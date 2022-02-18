By Chinedu Adonu

SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, AMEN, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has debunked recent rumour that he was kidnapped.

The fiery Priest in a statement dismissed the rumour as unfounded, saying, “Nobody Kidnapped me”.

He said he was neither Kidnapped nor invited by the Department of State Service, DSS.

He said, “The trending rumour that I was kidnapped is not true. No DSS Person invited me. Right now, by the special grace of God, I am peacefully, Joyfully, amicably and gracefully praying in the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria arena,” Mbaka said.