By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has set in motion the newly appointed members of the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) with the task of assisting communities and groups in implementing micro projects towards the improvement of their living conditions.

Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, Secretary to the Government of the State SGS, represented the Governor at the inauguration ceremony held in his office at the state secretariat complex.

The function of the board members of the agency as read out by the SGS includes: “providing overall policy guidance on the management of the agency, directing and guiding in the interpretation of Government policies, approving annual work plans and budget of the agency, ensuring appropriate monitoring of projects implementation and relevant reports are submitted to the State.”

The board which is Chaired by Alhaji Kabiru Masari, consist of the following members:

Hajia Talatu Nasir, Alhaji Garba Ibrahim Maidabino, Alhaji Aliyu Umar Yar’adua and Alhaji Sule Abubakar Kafin Soli .

Other ex officio members includes: the Chairman, Civil Service Commission and five permanent secretary’s from the Ministry of Works, Finance, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sports and Social Development.

The newly appointed board chairman, Kabiru Abubakakar Masari thanked the Katsina Governor for giving him “the opportunity to lead the affairs of agency with a view to providing more human and community development across the State.”