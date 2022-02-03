.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has appealed to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to consider reopening the Nigeria/Niger border in Jibia Local Government Area, since its closure has not been able to end smuggling and other illegal commercial activities in the area.

Masari made the appeal on the occasion of the January edition of the “Customs/Community Consultative Forum” held at the Conference Hall of Katsina Motel on Thursday to create awareness on the achievements and activities of the Customs Service to people in the state.

According to Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, the Secretary to the Government of the State SGS, who represented the Governor at the event, ” the Customs Service should understand that they are supposed to serve the people and make border areas to be able to genuinely improve the economy.

“Let’s be realistic, go to the borders and see, people keep coming in and going out with goods. So, the borders should be reopened and measures should be taken to ensure that law and order in the borders are strictly adhered to.”

Recall that the Federal Government on August 20, 2019, had to shut down Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries, setting up a Special Task Force which comprises of security personnel drawn from the Army, Air Force, Customs, Immigration and the Department of State Services (DSS) to suppress the activities of smugglers.

However, While the federal government had since reopened other land borders across the country, the Jibia border is yet to be opened, causing untold hardships to traders and commuters in the state.

The Governor’s representative, however, commended the efforts of the Area Comptroller, DC Dalha Wada Chedi, saying that “things are gradually normalizing under his leadership.”

He urges citizens in the state to cooperate with the Nigeria Customs Service by doing what is in the best interest of the state and the country at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria