By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United have drawn a list of coaches being considered to replace Ralf Rangnick when his interim role expires at the end of the season.

Rangick replaced Solskjaer last November and is expected to take up a consultancy role at the club when his time as coach comes to an end. The club has now finalised a shortlist of replacements for the German coach, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino currently with PSG and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are among the leading contenders for the job.

If United appoints Pochettino, he will most likely be replaced at PSG by former France international, Zinedine Zidane who is currently taking some time away for coaching.

As per Daily Mail via The Athletic, this process is now underway and the names on the shortlist are being contacted to begin discussions.

United beat Leeds 4-2 on Sunday to open up a four-point gap over West Ham which keeps them in the race for Champions League qualification.

Rangnick’s next challenge is a Champions League round of 16 tie away to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria