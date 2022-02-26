The suspect

By Richard Okotie

A suspect has been charged with murder after he allegedly sawed off a chunk of his friend’s leg as part of an ‘arrangement’.

John Yalu, 36, is said to have used a circular saw to amputate the limb of a 66-year-old man at Fitzgerald Park in Innisfail, northern Queensland, Australia.

Passers-by found the wounded man half an hour later and alerted police, but he died of his injuries.

Acting Det Insp Gary Hunter said: ‘Police will allege these two people were known to each other.

‘The nature of that relationship is forming part of our investigations. Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg.

‘We can say this was not an unprovoked attack.’

Detectives believe the men drove to the park together before 4am and sat under a tree.

About 20 minutes later, the younger man allegedly cut the older man’s leg off under the knee using a battery-powered saw, before helping him back into his car and walking away.

Yesterday, police found him at a property in Innisfail and charged him with one count of murder. He was due to appear in court today.

Detectives did not provide any more details on the nature of the alleged ‘arrangement’.

‘During my 34 years as a police officer I’ve never experienced a situation as we are presented with here today,’ Det Insp Hunter added.

The victim’s devastated family is being supported by officers, who are appealing for information or anyone with CCTV footage.

