A 45-year-old man, Timothy Akinsanya, on Thursday appeared before an Ede Magistrates’ Court, Osun, over alleged destruction and malicious damage to a maize farm worth N60 million.

Akinsanya, of no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge bothering on conspiracy, breach of the public peace, and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Insp Rasak Lamidi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 7, 2021 in Egbedi area of Osun.

Lamidi said the defendant conspired with others now at large, to set fire on a maize farm belonging to the complainant, Oba Abdulazeez Olaniyi.

He said the defendant maliciously damaged acres of maize farm worth N60 million.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 517 and 81 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Mr Naheem Adekilekun, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs R. Oladipo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in the like sum.

Oladipo said one of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 12, while the other should be a relative to the defendant.

She adjourned the case until April 25, for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria