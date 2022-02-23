By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will install Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, on March 11, 2022.

A letter by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. B. A. Olanrewaju, confirming the installation, said Governor Makinde has approved the said date as the installation ceremony of the new Olubadan.

The letter reads: “Installation Ceremony of Olubadan of Ibadan: I wish to refer to a letter No.IBSELG.243/17 of 16th February, 2022 on the subject and inform you that the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, March 11, 2022 as the date for the installation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan.”